Anna Delvey Wants To Be An Influencer You Love To Hate And It’s Working

Over the weekend, Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, ignited an online feud with her rival both in life and in the courtroom, Rachel Deloache Williams. In a seven-part Instagram story screed that would have made a pugnacious YouTuber proud, Sorokin blasted Williams for, whining about her in the press.

“Don’t you just love the irony of watching Rachel Deloache Williams constantly adjust her (very) flexible moral standards depending on the prospective amount of $ she stands to profit based on her unfortunate association with me?” read one story, set to the song “Wicked” by JMB Juvie.

If you didn’t know anything about Sorokin or Williams, you might have assumed that they were two run-of-the-mill content creators, engaging in an online feud for drama. But the story is much more complicated than that.

Sorokin is a notorious scammer, a fake NYC rich girl who was convicted on eight fraud charges in 2019 and sentenced to four years in prison. Williams, a former photo editor for Vanity Fair, is one of the people who claimed Sorokin conned her during her crime spree. In a 2018 viral essay for her employer, Williams alleged that Sorokin had bilked her out of $62,000 on a trip to Marrakech, leaving her deeply in debt. Sorokin was acquitted of the charges related to Williams’ allegations, and Williams wrote a book about her experience, My Friend Anna, in 2019.

Sorokin seemed angry that Williams had been speaking out against the Netflix show Inventing Anna, which is based on a viral New York magazine article about the case. The show, produced by Shonda Rhimes, came out Feb. 11 and chronicles Sorokin’s rise and fall. Williams had written in Air Mail that “because of Netflix, Anna emerged from behind bars financially net positive, with legions of followers and a level of notoriety from which she’ll presumably continue to profit.”

Sorokin was released from prison in February 2021, the New York Times reported, and was promptly arrested by immigration authorities for staying past her visa expiration date. Currently, she is in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in New York state, but that hasn’t stopped her from posting on Instagram and becoming even more famous.

People have been enamored with Sorokin since the New York magazine article came out, calling her a “grifter queen”; there were articles and even an Instagram account devoted to her fashion choices in court. But since Inventing Anna’s release, Sorokin has been carefully crafting her image into that of an unapologetic influencer. From ICE custody, she has embarked on a kind of press tour about the show, chatting with the Times Style section and writing a piece for Insider about the injustice she feels she is facing in detention.

She’s also been cultivating her brand on her Instagram account (where she goes by Anna Delvey), where she has shared the press she has been doing; her thoughts on Inventing Anna (for which she was paid more than $300,000, although that reportedly went to restitution, fines, and fees); memes of Julia Garner, who plays her in the show; and cheeky drawings of her current situation. She’s talked up her friendship with recent headline grabber Julia Fox, who frequently comments on her Instagram account, and is followed by the gossip account Deux Moi. And now, she is drawing followers in by starting a public feud with Williams. Even the way she talks about her Instagram account in the press is perfectly sardonic Rebel Influencer 101.

“I always saw my social media as satire,” she told the Times. “It was never meant to be serious.”

Doesn’t that quote kind of make you kind of want to follow her? If it does, you aren’t alone. A week after Inventing Anna came out, Sorokin’s Instagram following had grown by more than 200,000. She now has nearly 600,000 Instagram followers, up from approximately 150,000 on Feb. 8, who leave fawning comments like “obsessed” and “#legend.”