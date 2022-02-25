“Love Is Blind” Makes Me Want To Live Alone On The Moon

Listen, I love television. Television: my family, my best friend, my teacher, mother, secret lover. But I’m less and less sure what it is trying to teach me. The Real Housewives franchise taught me how to be a “prostitution whore,” The Good Wife taught me that I could fall in love with someone who looks like Sam the Eagle (Josh Charles), and Abbott Elementary is currently teaching me that it’s acceptable to have a crush on Tyler James Williams because we’re actually the same age and he isn’t actually Chris Rock as a 10-year-old. My life continues to be… an education.

But what is the second season of Love Is Blind trying to say? The finale premiered today on Netflix, capping off 10 episodes of attractive Chicagoans “falling in love” after meeting through a frosted glass wall, and what do we have to show for it? Two couples married after six weeks and the haunting reverberations of Shayne’s warbling cartoon voice banging around in my empty skull? Enough lips frozen by filler to service all of Calabasas? The knowledge that a man named “Shake” lives in the world, largely unencumbered? Hardly seems worth it anymore.

Season 1 of Love Is Blind was delicious: Every pairing was outrageously toxic, inevitably doomed, or actually quite sweet. There was Amber and Barnett, who married and seemed like two of the worst people in the world, but maybe there’s some kismet there. There was Giannina, who was left at the altar by Damian, a man so bloodless that I can’t even think of a good insult for him other than “triangle head.” (Giannina ended up running out of her wedding in tears before eventually falling in a small mudslide, an indelible image that will accompany me to my grave.) And of course, there was Lauren and Cameron, the only couple who seemed legitimately into each other in a way that could exist outside of the context of reality television.

But Season 2 didn’t seem to capture the same magic, instead serving us bland, forgettable face after bland, forgettable face. For example: I know, logically, that Sal and Kyle are different people, but in my heart of hearts, I’m not convinced they aren’t just the same guy photocopied onto new skin with adjusted kerning. I know the perpetually disoriented Nick (who married Danielle, the only way I can keep track of him) had a name throughout the season — I just never really learned it.

I guess we had a few standouts: Shayne, obviously, the bugged-out meathead who looks like Buzz Lightyear if he were an advocate for ketamine therapy. Every single word he uttered was art. “Do you think I’m a dick or what?” he asked Natalie when he confused her for Shaina, the other woman he had been dating in the pods. “I think that’s kind of weird, no offense.” He talked the way a pair of ripped white skinny jeans would talk. I love him; I hope he outlives me a thousand times over.

He did end up with Natalie, a sprightly young woman who spent most of their relationship calling him an asshole — and then left him at the altar. Shaina was fun for a while, mostly because of said love triangle with Shayne and Natalie. But once she told Kyle that she didn’t believe in evolution and he met her disquietingly patriotic parents, it stopped being fun and started being every reasonable person’s nightmare of how a date could end.