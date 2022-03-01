What "Jeen-Yuhs" Gets Right About Kanye

There’s something awkward about the way Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, the three-part Netflix documentary about Kanye West, begins. We are treated to fly-on-the-wall footage of West laying down a verse in the Dominican Republic in 2020. He then takes a break for a quick chat on speakerphone, making decisions about his ill-fated presidential run and sorting out paperwork for the very documentary you’re watching. The camera captures all of this, but West, who legally changed his name to Ye in August, is distant. You get the sense that the presence of the camera is neither hostile nor welcome. Perhaps it is merely tolerated. Ye clearly has other things to worry about.



But if Ye is aloof, he is not quite indifferent. He has a history with the man who’s behind the camera for much of the documentary, Clarence Simmons, better known as Coodie, who made Jeen-Yuhs with his directing partner, Chike Ozah. There is an old trust there, a familiar intimacy. Ye shows the camera a draft of a tweet. He asks, “Tweet that?” He laughs and adds, “I need a translator real bad sometimes.” In seven words, Ye sums up his whole career.

As of this writing, Ye's recent behavior once again needs translating. Early last week, he announced that his 11th album, Donda 2, would be available only on something called a “Stem Player,” ostensibly a proprietary smart speaker that lets users play with different elements of the song while listening, for a cool $200. The device was actually launched in August 2021 and shipped preloaded with Ye’s last album, Donda. But now the player will be the sole home for his latest release. The follow-up apparently will not grace the regular streaming networks, because, Ye says, “Today, artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

Fair enough. He is not the first artist to gripe about the diminished streaming revenue, and he is not even the first to build a platform for his own music (shoutout GhostTunes). It even makes sense that Ye tees up the launch of the Stem Player with exciting new music of his own. But as has been a recent trend with him, it’s the execution that puzzles. The rapper who was once one of the most meticulous public figures of his generation finds himself, just five months after Donda’s chaotic release, embroiled once again in a messy rollout. Last Tuesday’s Donda 2 launch event in Miami was plagued with audio problems. For no apparent point beyond provocation, he once again brought out Marilyn Manson, whom multiple women have accused of sexual abuse (Manson has denied the accusations), and DaBaby, who was dropped from multiple music festivals after he made anti-gay comments last year. The next day, those who already have a Stem Player were greeted with four songs that sounded promising but not finished. By Thursday evening, more songs were added, and Donda 2 stood at 16 songs. Most of them are unfinished.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Ye has been caught in a cycle of posting and deleting. He has admitted that some of his posts — which include screenshots of his text messages with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson — could be considered harassment, but he kept doing it anyway. Last Thursday, he bragged about his fans running Davidson off the platform. By the time you read this, that post may have already been deleted too.