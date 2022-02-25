The “Wendy Williams Show” Ended As Messily As It Began

Williams famously came up as an old-school radio personality who wasn’t just an interviewer but a broadcasting entertainer. She got her start in New York and Philadelphia radio, discussing hip-hop culture and celebrity with a messy, transgressive brand of sharing gossip and personal revelations.

The nineties and aughts gossip era has come in for a drubbing for promoting everything from anti-queer to anti-Black mores. And Williams was as problematic as the rest, outing figures like Da Brat. She even speculated about Puff Daddy’s sexuality, and her gay-coded “How you doin’?” became a trademark.

It all made her a lightning rod, and she was famously confronted outside her studio by a Diddy music group she shit-talked, exploits chronicled in last year’s Wendy Williams: The Movie on Lifetime.

But like fellow shock jock Howard Stern, she balanced scandalmongering with vulnerability, sharing stories about her own life as well. Her struggles with dating, her weight, plastic surgery, cocaine addiction, miscarriages, her eventual marriage to Kevin Hunter, and pregnancy were all fodder for chatter.

She transcended radio with a bestselling memoir; her interviews with Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey became iconic on their own terms and filtered onto YouTube. The VH1 reality show The Wendy Williams Experience, which also starred her radio cohost Charlamagne Tha God, brought her backstage exploits to TV and aired until 2006.

By then, even people who didn’t listen to her on the radio knew of Williams. But it’s not as if her brand easily translated to daytime TV, which requires less shade and more family-friendly celebrity coddling.

During one of the first episodes of The Wendy Williams Show, which debuted in summer 2008, human porcupine Omarosa Manigault Newman tried to get under Williams’ skin with jabs about her wig and claims that the host had gotten soft. “Maybe they’re backing you up for the show,” she said. “I’d love to see more of the edge.” “No, this is the same Wendy, sweetie,” Williams retorted.

And she was. As her back-and-forth with Omarosa illustrated, Williams came into television at the perfect moment to be the shady ringmaster of our emerging, feud-centric social media and reality TV era. Nobody else could have handled in-depth sitdowns revisiting Aretha Franklin’s life and career while also stoking on-air squabbles with Love & Hip Hop star Joseline Hernandez.

She catered to the majority-women audience of the daytime TV format with the show-us-your shoes cam and the cooking demonstrations. But it was the “Hot Topics” segment, which grew to take over almost the entire show, as she moralized and opined about the day’s celebrity news, that really defined the program. Sitting in a throne-like fuschia chair, sipping her tea, Williams gave her hot takes on TV shows, social media brouhahas, music, and always looking for reactions.