Five New TV Shows We’re Loving Right Now

It’s been two years since the first season of Love Is Blind introduced audiences to hordes of beautiful singles who really wanted to get married, even if it meant getting engaged to a complete stranger — sight unseen. I’ve missed the whirlwind that the first season brought with its many ups and downs and have been pleased with Season 2.

What I appreciate most about the show is how absurd it is. There are people who are so invested in the idea of love that they wouldn’t think twice about embarrassing themselves on national television to find it.

Take the couple Danielle and Nick. We all have our insecurities, but Danielle's self-doubt seems so all-consuming, it’s clear she erroneously believes a relationship will somehow solve all her insecurities. Nick seems exasperated. Relationships require work, but I don't think they should be exhausting! And don’t get me started on the desi couple, Abhishek and Deepti, who both need to examine why they have only ever dated white people. That worrying fact aside, it’s so obvious that Abhishek, nicknamed “Shake” on the show, feels ambivalent about Deepti. He’s always talking about the lack of physical attraction or that his mate reminds him of an aunt, and she deserves so much more than someone’s pity!

The only downside to Season 2, unfortunately, is a problem that plagued the first. There’s not a lot of body diversity. Maybe next season they’ll really expand the pool of contestants and really put the show’s premise to the test. Even still, you’ll probably find yourself highly entertained by this season’s drama, which includes no shortage of red flags and cringey moments that leave you wondering why the contestants didn’t opt for therapy instead of an appearance on a reality TV show. —Michael Blackmon

