Morning Update: We Can All Agree On Roasting Jimmy Buffett

Trump’s personal lawyer said the president might have discussed Michael Cohen’s testimony before he lied to Congress

Rudy Giuliani also confirmed that discussions about the Trump Tower Moscow project went on months longer than previously acknowledged, extending up until President Donald Trump was elected in November 2016.

This is a new admission. While on the campaign trail, Trump vehemently denied having any business interests in Russia.

We reported on Thursday that the president received 10 updates about the plans, and then directed his then-attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about when those negotiations ended, in order to obscure his own involvement.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office issued a statement disputing elements of that report relating to its investigation: “BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate.”

BuzzFeed News stands by its story and the two law enforcement sources who informed it.

At least 85 people were killed and dozens injured after a pipeline exploded in Mexico

At least 58 people remained hospitalized as the death toll from Friday’s explosion climbed over the weekend. The explosion took place in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo after the ruptured pipeline spewed fuel into the air.

Mexico is in the middle of a gas shortage, and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has come out strongly against fuel theft.

Mexican troops stood by as thousands of people crowded to steal fuel from the punctured pipeline, hours before it exploded.

Authorities say some patients had more than 80% burns on their bodies and their organs were compromised.

SNAPSHOTS

Trump is now using DREAMers as a bargaining chip to get wall funding and end the shutdown. The president’s new offer to Democrats includes three years of protections for undocumented people who came to the US as children, in exchange for funding a border wall. Dems say it’s a nonstarter. The standoff over the partial shutdown continues.

After a year of controversy, thousands of women gathered for the third annual Women’s March. In Washington, DC — the location of the focal march that inspired the movement — turnout was lower than it had been in past years, with the rally drawing an estimated several thousand marchers.

The MAGA hat–wearing student in a viral video says he was not taunting a Native American elder. New social media videos that emerged since Friday piece together a chaotic, confusing, and tense encounter between three groups at a march in DC, who have all said that they were targeted and standing up for themselves.

A guy mocked his son’s robotics tournament and people were not having it. Jesse Kelly, a Texas talk radio host, set off an internet firestorm after tweeting, “I'm at a Lego robotics tournament for my oldest and you've never seen this many depressed fathers in one place. We're all thinking, ‘Other kids play football...’”

A student who posted a blackface video has been kicked out of her sorority. The University of Oklahoma student was seen in a Snapchat video in which she says the n-word while in blackface. The video has since been widely condemned by the university's students and alumni.

NFL fans roasted Jimmy Buffett for his national anthem rendition. And I mean roasted.

Cardi B and Tomi Lahren got into a Twitter fight over the government shutdown. After the rapper posted an Instagram video criticizing President Trump, Lahren mocked Cardi. “Leave me alone I will dog walk you,” Cardi tweeted in response. That was the beginning.