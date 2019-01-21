A Guy Mocked His Son’s Robotics Tournament And People Were Not Having It

"I'm at a Lego robotics tournament for my oldest and you've never seen this many depressed fathers in one place. We're all thinking, 'Other kids plays football...'"

Jesse Kelly, a conservative commentator and talk radio host from Houston, set off a mild internet firestorm Sunday night, after sending a series of tweets mocking his son's Lego robotics tournament.

I’m at a Lego robotics tournament for my oldest and you’ve never seen this many depressed fathers in one place. We’re all thinking, “Other kids play football...”

Lego robotics is an international competition for kids, which involves a real-world scientific challenge introduced by FIRST LEGO League. The robotics element of the competition involves programming autonomous robots to complete tasks.

Kelly continued to tweet from the tournament Sunday, apparently mocking the competition, and hinting at his boredom and displeasure over having to be there.

"They have a play by play announcer. On my life, I'm not making that up."

He added later, "They just announced the champion and this place is rocking like it's the Super Bowl. I don't belong here."