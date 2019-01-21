BuzzFeed News

A Guy Mocked His Son’s Robotics Tournament And People Were Not Having It

A Guy Mocked His Son’s Robotics Tournament And People Were Not Having It

"I’m at a Lego robotics tournament for my oldest and you’ve never seen this many depressed fathers in one place. We’re all thinking, 'Other kids play football...'"

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on January 21, 2019, at 2:12 a.m. ET

Jesse Kelly, a conservative commentator and talk radio host from Houston, set off a mild internet firestorm Sunday night, after sending a series of tweets mocking his son's Lego robotics tournament.

"I'm at a Lego robotics tournament for my oldest and you've never seen this many depressed fathers in one place. We're all thinking, 'Other kids plays football...'"

Lego robotics is an international competition for kids, which involves a real-world scientific challenge introduced by FIRST LEGO League. The robotics element of the competition involves programming autonomous robots to complete tasks.

Kelly continued to tweet from the tournament Sunday, apparently mocking the competition, and hinting at his boredom and displeasure over having to be there.

"They have a play by play announcer. On my life, I'm not making that up."

He added later, "They just announced the champion and this place is rocking like it's the Super Bowl. I don't belong here."

Kelly's first tweet was quickly ratioed.

Don't mock your son on Twitter, right?

People tweeted at Kelly that his son probably wouldn't be too happy about his tweet.

Some parents were confused because robotics is goals, right??

And a lot of people were like, at least I'm not that guy.

Kelly told people they didn't have a sense of humor.

People noticed Kelly was retweeting his haters though.

He seemed nonplussed by the criticism, even doubling down on his antipathy towards robotics.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Kelly to see if he has more thoughts on the matter.

