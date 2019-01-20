Cardi B And Tomi Lahren Are Feuding On Twitter Over The Government Shutdown

"Leave me alone I will dog walk you," Cardi tweeted at Lahren.

Cardi B and Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren launched into a Twitter feud Sunday over the rapper's recent criticism of the partial government shutdown. Conservative Lahren mocked Cardi as "the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats," after the rapper posted an Instagram video criticizing President Donald Trump and his supporters for leaving thousands of federal workers without pay. "Leave me alone I will dog walk you," Cardi tweeted in response.

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp

“I’m sure you would,” Lahren fired back. “Still doesn’t make your political rambling any less moronic.”

The rapper then clapped back, telling Lahren that she was "blinded with racism" and that she was a "sheep" to the president.



You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much .You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP! https://t.co/khRpoOt16B

Cardi posted her Instagram video on Wednesday, expressing concern about the partial government shutdown. It quickly went viral.

“Now, I know a lot of y’all don’t care because y’all don’t work for the government or y’all probably don’t even have a job, but this shit is really fucking serious bro, this shit is crazy,” she said in the video. “Our country is in a hellhole right now.”

Cardi caught the attention of a few Democratic senators like Sen. Brian Schatz and Sen. Chris Murphy, who both publicly contemplated sharing her message. At Women's March events across the country on Saturday, marchers carried signs quoting Cardi's comments in that post.

I can’t believe how many posters of me where made at Womensmarch In DC ! I wish I was there :’) I’m so honored .

The latest feud comes after the "Money" rapper posted a photo on Instagram telling Trump supporters that they should work for free during the shutdown. An added caption on the photo reads, “mAkE aMeRicA GrEaT AgAIn ! Headass.”

The partial government shutdown is now the longest in the country's history, and continues because the president and Congressional leaders have been unable to come to an agreement over funding a wall along the country's southern border.

