A Student Who Posted A Blackface Video Has Been Kicked Out Of Her Sorority

A University of Oklahoma (OU) student who was seen in a Snapchat video in which she says the n-word while in blackface has been expelled by her sorority. "Our chapter condemns the racist, offensive and disgraceful conduct of the two women involved in the video posted yesterday," Theta Gamma Delta Delta Delta – also known as Tri Delta – collegiate chapter president London Moore said in a statement.

"The behaviour documented in the video is abhorrent and is in no way consistent with Tri Delta's ideals. "To those students directly impacted by this senseless act of racism, we are deeply sorry, and we know that's not enough."

Some girls that attend OU thought it would be funny (especially Olivia Urban and Francis Ford) to put black paint on their face and say “I am a nigger” @UofOklahoma #whatareyougoingtodo ????

Moore said that: "The woman who participated in, filmed and posted the video is no longer a member of our organization."



Two women are seen in the video, one of whom is applying black paint to her face, and can be heard to say “I am a nigger” to the camera. A second women, who appears to be making the recording can be heard laughing and saying, “You’ve got too much. That’s not a face mask”. Neither women have been identified by Tri Delta, or the University of Oklahoma, which has also publicly condemned the incident. "The students have offered to apologize in order to reflect their regret," OU president James Gallogly said in a statement, but did not indicate whether they have faced disciplinary action.



The video, which was originally posted to Snapchat, but was shared on Twitter and Facebook, has been widely condemned by OU students and alumna.



@UoOklahoma : Your pinned tweet states: "The Sooner spirit believes in a little magic and a lot of passion, working hard to change the world, to love each other, and to do it all as one." If you mean it, expel the 2 girls in the racist video. I am an OU alumna.

"I am embarrassed at my schools response to this issue," OU medical student Samantha Denney wrote on Twitter. "This is a huge issue taken way too lightly."

@UofOklahoma Are you really “saddened” and “offended”?????? When the only thing given is a bs apology? DO BETTER. It’s embarrassing to be a Sooner today.

"'Offered to apologize' Sorry doesn't fix racists acts like this one," grad student Brooke Maxey wrote. "Consequences need to be seen, otherwise you're telling your POC students and also racists students that this behavior is tolerated."