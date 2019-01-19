A Gas Pipeline Exploded In Mexico, Killing At Least 20 People

The explosion and fire took place in the town of Tlahuelilpan in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo.

La Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional implementó el Plan DN-III-E en la comunidad de Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo, luego de la explosión e incendio provocado por robo de combustible en una toma clandestina de Pemex.

A ruptured fuel pipeline exploded Friday in central Mexico, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 70 others, officials said.

The explosion took place in the town of Tlahuelilpan in the state of Hidalgo. Ahead of the blast, photos and video showed a crowd of people around the spurting pipeline, filling plastic drums and containers with gas. Mexico is in the middle of a gas shortage, and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has come out strongly against fuel theft.

Fuga en ducto de PEMEX alrededor de las 6pm en #Tlahuelilpan #Hidalgo, más de mil personas aprovechando para captar combustible. Hace minutos hubo una explosión, reportan decenas de heridos y posibles personas calcinadas. Siguientes twitts pueden contener imágenes fuertes.

In the hours before the explosion, thousands of people reportedly gathered around the geyser of gas. Local hospitals were swamped with burn victims, Punto Por Punto reported.

The governor of the state of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad, confirmed the death and injury count, and called on Mexicans to come out against fuel theft. "Not only is it illegal, it puts your life and your family's at risk," he wrote on Twitter. "What happened today in Tlahuelilpan should not happen again."



▶ VIDEO: Horas antes de la explosión, pobladores de #Tlahuelilpan en #Hidalgo extraían combustible de ducto https://t.co/gvYIhFfAdy #NoticiasEnLaMira

Mexico is in its second week of a gas shortage, bringing hours-long lines to gas stations across the country that have been unable to keep up with demand. The federal government has been trying to curtail what has been organized gas theft and corruption in the country. To do so, the administration of López Obrador has shut down major pipelines of the state-owned petroleum company Pemex, which were used as a source for theft for several organized thieves, including drug traffickers. According to PRI, the thefts have caused Pemex about $3 billion a year. That's forced gas stations to rely on being supplied by trucks transporting fuel, which have not been able to keep up with the pace of demand. In reaction to the shortage, some communities have looked to tap illegally into fuel pipelines, and some local officials have tried to ration distribution of gas. On Wednesday, Mexico City's mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced people in the city would be able to buy gas only on specific days of the week, according to the color assigned to their license plates.

Sobrevolando el lugar de los hechos ocurridos en Tlahuelilpan. Estamos aplicando todas las medidas necesarias para atender a la población de la zona.

López Obrador said he was in contact with the leader of Pemex, and his government's secretary of defense declared a national emergency Friday night. López Obrador offered his condolences to the victims and their families, and called on government resources to attend to their needs.

Lamento mucho la grave situación que se padece en Tlahuelilpan por la explosión de un ducto. Estoy en Aguascalientes y, desde que el director de Pemex y el secretario de Defensa me informaron, di instrucciones para que se controle el fuego y se atienda a las víctimas.

In a statement late Friday, Pemex said the gas rupture occurred after illicit activity. A specialized team was responding, and fire trucks and suppressant foam were being brought to the site to put out the fire.

#ÚltimaHora 🚨 | Se incendia toma clandestina en la comunidad Paso de Mata en San Juan del Río. Por el momento se desconoce si hay heridos ➡️ https://t.co/Bntu58XYuz

A second pipeline rupture and fire was reported in San Juan del Río, Querétaro later Friday night. Initial reports said no one was injured.

Esta noche se registro un incendio en una zona despoblada, localizada en Paso de Mata, San Juan del Río, los cuerpos de emergencia personal de seguridad y @Pemex se encuentran en la zona afectada, producto de una toma clandestina.