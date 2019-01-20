Jimmy Buffett Dropped The Mic After An Interesting National Anthem Performance
"Cheeseburger in Paradise" still slaps though.
On Sunday, "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett performed the national anthem ahead of the NFC Championship Game in New Orleans.
And, uhhhhh...it was ~interesting~.
Here, just watch it for yourself.
There were some mixed reactions to the performance.
Some people thought the singer might've been an impostor.
Others honestly respected Jimmy for just going for it.
Truly an icon!
It took some people back to Fergie's botched national anthem performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.
Oh, and he ended the iconic performance with a mic drop.
"Cheeseburger in Paradise" still slaps, Jimmy!
-
Ryan C. Brooks is a politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Ryan C. Brooks at ryan.brooks@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.