Jimmy Buffett Dropped The Mic After An Interesting National Anthem Performance

"Cheeseburger in Paradise" still slaps though.

Ryan C. Brooks

Ryan C. Brooks

Posted on January 20, 2019, at 5:09 p.m. ET

On Sunday, "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett performed the national anthem ahead of the NFC Championship Game in New Orleans.

And, uhhhhh...it was ~interesting~.

Here, just watch it for yourself.

There were some mixed reactions to the performance.

Jimmy Buffet sounds and looks like a drunk dad wandered down to the field and started singing. #JimmyBuffet #NFL
Boujie Parfumee @Shanelle33

Some people thought the singer might've been an impostor.

We sure that’s Jimmy Buffett and not just some guy?
Doug Williams @DougWilliamsSNY

Others honestly respected Jimmy for just going for it.

after all the years of hearing people perfectly sing the national anthem, i’m ready for more performances like jimmy buffet. bring in danny devito for the super bowl. america is ready.
Foster The People @fosterthepeople

Truly an icon!

Great job by Jimmy Buffet reciting the National Anthem there
Del Reid @DelReid

What an inspirational National Anthem from Jimmy Buffett… his message is clear: "Anyone… literally anyone… can sing the Star Spangled Banner as long as you know the words."
Mark Wishnia™ @mewishnia

It took some people back to Fergie's botched national anthem performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

@KlayThompson listening to @jimmybuffett during @Saints @RamsNFL #NFCChampionshipGame 😂
Alonso 🎥 Orellana @ElCreativeCoach

Oh, and he ended the iconic performance with a mic drop.

Never in my life did I think I’d see a Jimmy Buffett mic drop. #LARvsNO
Adrian Garro @adriangarro

"Cheeseburger in Paradise" still slaps, Jimmy!

Jimmy Buffett should of maybe broke into Cheeseburger in paradise halfway through that rendition. #MicDrop
Hamens @Hamens5

