Morning Update: The Future Is Private Except For When It's Not

The Trump administration is going to start DNA testing families at the border

Next week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is expected to launch a DNA testing pilot program meant to identify and prosecute immigrants posing as families.

The pilot will be rolled out for two to three days at two southern border locations. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will refer adults they find posing as families to ICE's Homeland Security Investigations for possible prosecution.

The rapid DNA test involves a cheek swab, with results available in about 90 minutes. A source told us DHS will not store the results.

The wider context: Authorities are grappling with an unprecedented number of families and children arriving at the border. In March alone, more than 53,000 families were apprehended — the highest number recorded in a single month since CBP started tracking.

Venezuela’s opposition leader has called on soldiers to join his uprising. The government says it’s a coup.

In January, Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president, and was recognized by most Latin American countries and the US.

Now, Guaidó is calling on the country’s soldiers to help him end the “usurpation” of President Nicolás Maduro.

Clashes between protesters and soldiers loyal to Maduro have taken place in the capital Caracas. Disturbing footage showed armored vehicles driving into protesters on a bridge.

Venezuela’s army has generally supported Maduro, and there were no imminent signs of huge parts of the military switching their allegiance to Guaidó.