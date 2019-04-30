 Skip To Content
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Says The "Final Phase" Of His Plan To Oust Nicolás Maduro Has Begun

Guaidó tweeted a video of himself surrounded by men in military uniforms and armored vehicles.

By Matthew Champion

Matthew Champion BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 30, 2019, at 8:57 a.m. ET

Juan Guaidó
Edilzon Gamez / Getty Images

Juan Guaidó

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó has called on the Venezuelan military to help him end the "usurpation" of President Nicolás Maduro.

He appeared in a Periscope video posted on his Twitter account at dawn local time Tuesday flanked by men in military uniforms and armored vehicles. The video, Guaidó said, was filmed at an air force base in the capital Caracas.

En el marco de nuestra constitución. Y por el cese definitivo de la usurpación. https://t.co/3RD2bnQhxt
Juan Guaidó @jguaido

En el marco de nuestra constitución. Y por el cese definitivo de la usurpación. https://t.co/3RD2bnQhxt

"The people of Venezuela initiated the end of the usurpation. At this moment I am meeting with the main military units of our Armed Forces, beginning the final phase of Operation Freedom," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Opposition politician Leopoldo López, who was previously under house arrest, also appeared in the video. It is not known how he managed to escape house arrest.

Guaidó is the leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly. In January he declared himself interim president, invoking the Venezuelan constitution to say Maduro's 2018 re-election was illegitimate. There have been mass protests in Venezuela for months, as the humanitarian and political crisis has worsened.

US President Donald Trump recognized Guaidó as president after his declaration. Guaidó is recognized by most Latin American countries and EU members, but Russia and China are among those still supporting Maduro.

Colombian President Ivan Duque tweeted Tuesday that Venezuelans should stand on the "right side of history" and support Guaidó.

Hacemos llamado a militares y al pueblo de #Venezuela para que se ubiquen del lado correcto de la historia, rechazando dictadura y usurpación de Maduro; uniéndose en búsqueda de libertad, democracia y reconstrucción institucional, en cabeza de @AsambleaVE y el Presidente @jguaido
Iván Duque @IvanDuque

Hacemos llamado a militares y al pueblo de #Venezuela para que se ubiquen del lado correcto de la historia, rechazando dictadura y usurpación de Maduro; uniéndose en búsqueda de libertad, democracia y reconstrucción institucional, en cabeza de @AsambleaVE y el Presidente @jguaido

In response to Guaidó's video, Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez tweeted that a group of “military traitors” were trying to engineer a coup.

Informamos al pueblo de Venezuela que en estos momentos estamos enfrentando y desactivando a un reducido grupo de efectivos militares traidores que se posicionaron en el Distribuidor Altamira para promover un Golpe de Estado contra la Constitución y la paz de la República... 1/2
Jorge Rodríguez @jorgerpsuv

Informamos al pueblo de Venezuela que en estos momentos estamos enfrentando y desactivando a un reducido grupo de efectivos militares traidores que se posicionaron en el Distribuidor Altamira para promover un Golpe de Estado contra la Constitución y la paz de la República... 1/2

A este intento se agregó la ultraderecha golpista y asesina, que anunció su agenda violenta desde hace meses.Llamamos al pueblo a mantenerse en alerta máxima para,junto a la gloriosa Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana,derrotar el intento de golpe y preservar La Paz.Venceremos 2/2
Jorge Rodríguez @jorgerpsuv

A este intento se agregó la ultraderecha golpista y asesina, que anunció su agenda violenta desde hace meses.Llamamos al pueblo a mantenerse en alerta máxima para,junto a la gloriosa Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana,derrotar el intento de golpe y preservar La Paz.Venceremos 2/2

