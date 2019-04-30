The Obamas Announced What Netflix Shows They're Working On

We finally have specific details about some of the shows, films, and documentaries Barack and Michelle Obama have been working on in conjunction with Netflix since their partnership with the streaming company was announced last May.

Higher Ground Productions, the production company owned by the former president and first lady, announced a slate of upcoming content on Tuesday that “encompasses a wide range of fiction and non-fiction signature productions for all audiences,” according to a press release.

“We created Higher Ground to harness the power of storytelling. That’s why we couldn’t be more excited about these projects,” said President Obama of the company, which was launched last spring.



“Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more, we believe each of these productions won’t just entertain, but will educate, connect, and inspire us all," he said.