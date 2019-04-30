Here's Everything You Need To Know From Facebook's F8 Developer Conference

After another scandal-plagued year, Facebook is returning to San Jose, California, on Tuesday and Wednesday for its annual F8 developer conference. As it does every year, the company is expected to share more information about its product road map in a series of keynotes and breakout sessions. Facebook holds F8 in part for the developers in attendance, who build products for the billions of people who use the social network, and in part for its users, whom the company wants to convince that it's well-intentioned so they'll keep using its products. We'll be on the ground. Stay tuned for updates.