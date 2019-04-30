Two People Were Killed And Others Injured In A Shooting At The University Of North Carolina At Charlotte
A suspect was reportedly in custody.
At least two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting Tuesday at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus, emergency officials said.
Two of the injured had life threatening injuries, Mecklenburg County's emergency medical services said, and police continued to search campus for any other victims.
According to WSOC TV, one suspect was taken into custody.
The university alert system first notified students of the shooting at the Kennedy Building around 6 p.m. ET. A number of students were heading to the nearby stadium for a free concert by Waka Flocka Flame to celebrate the last day of classes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
