The Poway Synagogue Shooter Planned A Larger Attack But Stopped Firing After His Rifle Jammed Or Malfunctioned

A woman pauses at a growing memorial across the street from the Chabad of Poway synagogue, April 29.

A 19-year-old man who opened fire inside a California synagogue, killing one and injuring three others, had 50 unused bullets when he was arrested, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The suspect, John Earnest, entered the Chabad of Poway synagogue shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday with a semiautomatic rifle and five 10-round magazines, but fled the place of worship after firing only eight to ten rounds, prosecutors said during a court hearing in San Diego.

"It appears that either the gun jammed or that he wasn't able to release the magazine to reload," Summer Stephan, the San Diego County district attorney, told reporters after the hearing. "Something happened to interrupt his use of that gun."

The apparent malfunction prompted the suspect to leave the synagogue, prosecutors said. As he exited the building, an off-duty Border Patrol agent who was in the synagogue fired shots at his car.