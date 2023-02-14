Alex Murdaugh’s Sister-In-Law Heard Several Odd Things In The Days After The Murders

Proctor’s emotional testimony on Thursday provided a shocking new glimpse into the private lives of the Murdaughs, a family who had been plagued by scandal and rumors in the years before the murders. That testimony included revelations about alleged infidelity as well as the family’s knowledge of Alex’s supposed drug use.

Alex, in particular, appeared to be living a double life for many years. Prosecutors have said that he was secretly struggling with a long-running opioid addiction and the incredible stress from having allegedly stolen huge sums of money from his law firm, clients , and even the family of his dead housekeeper . Facing imminent discovery of his misdeeds from an office investigation and the boat crash lawsuit, he allegedly murdered his wife and son in an effort to buy himself time and sympathy.

Defense attorneys for Alex, who has pleaded not guilty, say the prosecution’s case is fanciful and rooted in conjecture. They’ve repeatedly tried to paint him as a loving husband and father who had no financial incentive to kill his family, even if he may have been a thief.

Indeed, the jury did hear evidence on Tuesday from Proctor that Maggie was mostly happy with Alex, even if their marriage wasn’t completely perfect. What the jury did not hear, though, was evidence about an ostensibly major imperfection that had caused Maggie distress over the years.

During arguments between attorneys before the judge without the jury in the courtroom, Proctor said that around 2007 Maggie had forced Alex to leave their home for a period because she had come to believe he’d been unfaithful.

Maggie was angry to learn that a woman Alex knew in college had reached out to him, defense attorney Jim Griffin told the judge. But when Maggie contacted the woman’s husband, he told her he’d been having his wife followed by a private detective and knew that she was not seeing Alex, according to Griffin.

“It was an affair that happened — or Maggie thought it was an affair that happened many years ago. They were able to resolve the issues. But Maggie still brought it up,” Proctor told the judge, saying her sister discussed it with her as recently as a year before the murders. “She did not think anything was going on. She just said that it still bothered her.”

But after taking roughly 15 minutes to consider the matter in his chambers, Judge Clifton Newman ruled that the jury should not hear from Proctor about the alleged infidelity because it had occurred too long ago and would be confusing.