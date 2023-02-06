Alex Murdaugh Was Days Away From “Unraveling” Because Of A Boat Crash Lawsuit, But The Killings Of His Wife And Son Changed Everything

When Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie, were shot dead at their family hunting lodge in South Carolina’s lowcountry region on June 7, 2021, attention soon turned to something that had occurred two years prior.

In 2019, Paul had been charged over a deadly boat accident that claimed the life of one of his friends. The young Murdaugh was said to have been extremely drunk when he drove at high speed into a bridge at night, killing 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

The incident had prompted something of a reckoning for the Murdaughs, a family who had enjoyed generations of control and influence over the local legal system. In addition to the charges against Paul, Beach’s family was also suing Alex Murdaugh over the teen’s death, alleging that the father had been negligent. Suddenly, it seemed like the powerful Murdaughs might face some consequences.

So when Paul and Maggie were shot dead by an unknown assailant, there was almost instant speculation that it might have been by someone seeking revenge. Some of this speculation came from Alex himself, who immediately told authorities that his son had been receiving threats over the boat crash. “I know that’s what this is,” Alex said to the first officer on scene.

But as the conjecture increased in the days after the murders, Mark Tinsley, the attorney representing the Beach family in their lawsuit against Alex, came to a realization of his own.

“Initially — probably the first week — there was the shock and horror of what had happened and nobody really thought about anything other than that,” Tinsley testified in court on Monday. “But pretty quickly I recognized that the case against Alex, if he were the victim of a vigilante, would in fact be over.”

This, prosecutors have contended, was exactly Alex’s plan. There was no vigilante seeking revenge, they say — just a desperate man who wanted people to think there was.

Facing a mounting series of legal and financial problems that were all crescendoing at once, Alex killed his wife and son to buy himself time and sympathy, according to prosecutors.

Central to this “perfect storm” of problems Alex was experiencing was the boat crash lawsuit, which was due to have a court hearing on June 10 to determine, in part, whether Alex would essentially have to open up his finances for review — scrutiny that could have exposed his many financial misdeeds and what he has said was a decadeslong drug addiction.

“If the hearing takes place on June 10, 2021, what is the net effect of what could happen with that?” lead prosecutor Creighton Waters asked Tinsley at Alex’s murder trial in Colleton County.

“The discovery of everything he’s done,” Tinsley said.

“That’s the Judgment Day,” Tinsley added. “And there were a lot of threads that were being pulled and it was subject to unraveling at any moment.”