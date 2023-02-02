A Former Coworker Of Alex Murdaugh Described The Moment She Discovered That He Was Allegedly Stealing From Clients And His Law Firm

Less than 12 hours before Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son were shot dead in 2021, the chief financial officer of the South Carolina law firm where he worked confronted him about a huge sum of money that was missing from the company's accounts.

“He gave me a very dirty look,” Jeanne Seckinger, the CFO, testified at Murdaugh’s murder trial in the Colleton County courthouse on Thursday. “Not a look I’d ever received from Alex. Just a kind of frustrated-with-me look.”

In the days prior, Seckinger had grown suspicious about the $792,000 in fees that her staff could not locate, which Murdaugh had assured her was sitting in an accessible account.

On June 7, 2021, she said, she climbed the stairs to his second-floor office and closed the door to speak candidly with him. She had come to believe that Murdaugh, whom she’d known for decades since she was in high school, had stolen the money by arranging for it to be paid to himself directly instead of the firm. “I told him I had reason to believe he had received those funds himself and I needed proof that he had not,” Seckinger testified.

Then, two things happened.

The first was a phone call that interrupted Seckinger’s showdown with Murdaugh. He received a call informing him that the health of his father, a former partner at the firm and powerful local prosecutor, had devolved and he now lay dying in a Savannah hospital.

“That changed the mood of that conversation. We quit talking about business,” Seckinger said, recalling how the meeting immediately ended and Murdaugh left.

The second occurred hours later, when Seckinger received a call around 2 a.m. from an associate informing her that Murdaugh’s wife and son had been shot dead by an unknown assailant at their rural hunting lodge. Horrified, law firm staff closed the practice for a week, with Seckinger deciding any questions about missing funds could be delayed until the end of the year at the latest, when accounts would need to be settled.

“Alex was distraught and upset and not in the office much. Nobody wanted to harass him about nothing that we thought was really missing,” she said. “We had several months until the end of the year to clear it up, so we were not going to harass him at that point in time.”

That, prosecutors have said, was exactly Murdaugh’s plan when he allegedly decided to shoot wife Maggie and son Paul around 9 p.m. that night. Fearing his financial misdeeds were set to be exposed by the firm — and by a civil discovery hearing scheduled later that week in a lawsuit over a fatal boat crash involving his son — Murdaugh believed he was about to lose his job, his law license, and his freedom, prosecutors said. He needed to buy himself time — and sympathy.

“All of this going on in his life, which is a stellar series of events like nothing ever seen, is certainly relevant for the jury to consider when they consider whether there was a perfect storm that was arriving for this man on June 7,” lead prosecutor Creighton Waters told the judge on Thursday.

Except the jury was not present for Seckinger’s testimony.

Judge Clifton Newman had ruled earlier in the day that prosecutors could begin calling witnesses to testify about Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes — and thus his alleged motive for murder — because defense attorneys had questioned a longtime Murdaugh family friend about whether they believed he could have had any reason to kill. But the judge has yet to decide exactly what evidence the jury will hear about the 99 charges of financial crime that Murdaugh is also facing or in what manner it will be presented to them.

This had the somewhat unusual outcome of creating, in effect, two trials for Murdaugh on Thursday: one in which the jury was present for about 90 minutes to hear investigators give evidence about the murder scene, and a second in which the jury was not present as witnesses gave evidence about the alleged financial thefts.

It is yet to be determined exactly what the jury will hear from this second strain of evidence and if these witnesses will be called back to testify again in front of the jury.