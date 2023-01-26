Bodycam Video Shows Alex Murdaugh Brought Up His Son’s Boat Crash As Soon As Cops Arrived

Within moments of the first sheriff’s deputy arriving at the rural hunting lodge where his wife and son had been shot dead on June 7, 2021, Alex Murdaugh brought up something that had happened more than two years prior.

At the time of his death, Paul Murdaugh was facing manslaughter charges related to a boat crash in February 2019 that had killed a teenage girl. He’d since been getting threats over the incident, Alex told the deputy.

“I know that’s what this is,” he said.

On the second full day of the murder trial for the now-disbarred South Carolina attorney on Thursday, jurors listened to the panicked 911 call Alex made to authorities and watched body camera footage from deputies who arrived at the crime scene — both of which captured him highlighting the boat crash as a possible motive for a killer.

“He’s been threatened for months and months and months,” Alex told the 911 operator of his son.

Prosecutors have suggested that these comments by Alex were part of an effort by him to mislead investigators and immediately divert suspicion away from himself. Facing what they described as a “perfect storm that was gathering,” some of which related to a lawsuit connected to the boat crash that could have exposed his alleged financial crimes , Alex killed his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son Paul, 22, as a distraction that might gain him sympathy, authorities say.

“On that 911 call and on the body-worn cameras, pay attention to what [Alex] says. Look at how he’s acting,” lead prosecutor Creighton Waters told the jury on Wednesday. “Within a few minutes of each one of those, he says, ‘This is about the boat case. This is about the boat case.’”