20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

More than 250 BuzzFeed News reporters and editors are working around the globe to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Here’s a look at the type of impact our newsroom has had so far. 1. BuzzFeed News’ investigations team has been named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for two consecutive years. 2. A BuzzFeed News story led to the dismissal of murder charges against nine different men. That story won last year’s Polk Award for local reporting.



Jon Lowenstein for BuzzFeed News Roberto Almodovar hugs his aunt Mary Rodriguez moments after being released from 23 years spent behind bars for a murder he didn't commit.

3. BuzzFeed News revealed that Macedonia's pro-Trump fake news industry had American links — and it's now under investigation for possible Russia ties.

5. BuzzFeed News was first to report on government attempts to hide the death toll in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. 6. A BuzzFeed News report on sexual misconduct by the longest-serving member of the House led to an overhaul in the way Congress handles sexual assault allegations.



Alex Wong / Getty Images Rep. John Conyers, who resigned following BuzzFeed News’ reporting that he made a secretive payment using office funds to settle a sexual harassment claim.

7. BuzzFeed News reporting has been adapted for TV, Netflix, Twitter, and Facebook Watch.



8. BuzzFeed News exposed the inner workings of the alt-right, illustrating how Steve Bannon and Breitbart imported white nationalist and neo-Nazi ideas into the mainstream.

Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of California, Berkeley, on Sept. 24, 2017.

9. Within a day of a BuzzFeed News scoop about the popular gay dating app Grindr, the company changed its policies on sharing users’ HIV status with third parties.

10. BuzzFeed News revealed the hidden risks of the internet’s most popular free porn sites, which didn't use HTTPS, a secure web protocol, prompting two of those sites — Pornhub and YouPorn — to turn on HTTPS encryption by default for their visitors.

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News / Via Emojipedia Basically, don’t watch porn at work. Incognito mode won’t save you.

11. BuzzFeed News was the first major news outlet to publish statistics about diversity in its newsroom, sparking a public conversation about the need for more journalists of color and forcing other newsrooms to do the same. 12. BuzzFeed News’ national reporting has led to change in detainee consent laws.

13. BuzzFeed News published one of the first interviews with an American woman who joined ISIS. 14. BuzzFeed News made a call while swimming in the ocean to test the new Apple Watch — and report to you if it’s really worth your money.

15. Nine months before the spy Sergei Skripal was poisoned with a nerve agent in a small English city, BuzzFeed News exposed intelligence linking 14 suspicious deaths on UK soil to Russia.

16. As the #MeToo movement heated up, BuzzFeed News broke sexual misconduct allegations against big names in the entertainment industry, including the creator of Ren & Stimpy, actor Kevin Spacey and singer R. Kelly.



Jayme Gershen for BuzzFeed News Lizzette Martinez says her relationship with Robert "R." Kelly began in the winter of 1995 when she was a 17-year-old high school senior who met the star at a Miami shopping mall.

17. BuzzFeed News exposed Amazon's fake review ecosystem, and how sellers recycle old reviews for completely different products. Amazon removed the fake reviews, as well as the recycled reviews, named in each story.

19. BuzzFeed News found widespread corruption at Northwestern Polytechnic University which had become one of the country’s largest importers of foreign students. 20. BuzzFeed News was the only organization to fact-check the viral story about a competitive barefoot runner who demanded his neighbors in Minnesota sweep up acorns, which turned out to be a hoax.

