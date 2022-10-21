The News You Need To Read This Morning

Anthony Rapp has lost his civil lawsuit against Kevin Spacey, whom he accused of sexually assaulting him when Rapp was 14.

Throughout the trial, the defense accused Rapp of lying due to jealousy of Spacey’s career and a desire to raise his public profile. "We’re very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations,” Spacey’s attorney Jennifer Keller told BuzzFeed News as she was leaving court on Thursday.

Rapp’s attorneys, meanwhile, said he had consistently told the truth about what happened from the time he was 14 until he came forward publicly in a BuzzFeed News story in 2017. At the time, he could not take legal action because of the statute of limitations, which changed when New York’s Child Victims Act took effect in 2019.

In the days after Rapp first came forward publicly, more than a dozen other people also accused Spacey of sexual misconduct. In May, British prosecutors charged Spacey with sexually assaulting three men, including one charge that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Spacey has pleaded not guilty to the UK charges, the trial for which is scheduled to begin in June 2023.

Iran “on the ground”

The White House says that Iran supplied military experts to Crimea to help Russians launch drone attacks, according to BBC. "Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground, and through the provision of weapons that are impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," National Security Council representative John Kirby said.

A Russian defense advisor accidentally revealed on air that the Kremlin is using Iranian drones to attack Ukraine, Business Insider reports. "We all know the drones are Iranian, but the government has not admitted to it," Ruslan Pukhov said on a hot mic.

SNAPSHOTS

A woman unleashed thousands of bees on sheriff's deputies who were trying to evict someone, officials said. The Hampden County Sheriff's Office accused Rorie Woods, 55, of "weaponizing honeybees to attack."

The man who allegedly shot and killed a 21-year-old woman who beat him at basketball game has been arrested. Cameron Hogg was taken into custody on Thursday morning and charged with the murder of Asia Womack, Dallas police said.

People with chronic conditions share how Selma Blair's exit from Dancing with the Stars made them feel. “Multiple sclerosis is an invisible illness, and the fact she has brought so much attention and understanding to an illness most people don’t know much about — we will never as a community be able to thank her enough.”

The She-Hulk season finale was disappointing because it betrayed the original premise of the show. She-Hulk was one of Marvel’s best and brightest origin stories until the studio’s character development problem reared its ugly CGI head.

Taylor Swift has spent 16 years subtly telling us super intimate details about other celebrities in her music. Here's everything that we've learned so far. Also, surprise! Taylor Swift just dropped seven extra tracks three hours after her Midnights album release like the chaotic queen she is.

