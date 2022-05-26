Kevin Spacey has been charged with sexually assaulting three men in the UK, adding to the growing list of legal troubles he has faced for numerous sexual misconduct allegations.

On Thursday, the Crown Prosecution Service announced that Spacey would be charged with four counts of sexual assault, as well as a charge of "causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent."

The charges involve three male accusers, who are now all in their 30s and 40s, for incidents that allegedly took place in the UK in 2005, 2008, and 2013, according to police.

The disgraced actor has been accused of sexual assault or harassment by more than a dozen men, including several who were teenagers at the time.

In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances toward him when he was 14. Several more men came forward soon after with their own allegations against Spacey. In response, Spacey came out as gay, a move many denounced as an attempt to deflect from the wave of accusations.

As a result of the allegations, Netflix cut ties with Spacey and dropped him from his hit series House of Cards.

