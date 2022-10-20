A Woman Unleashed Thousands Of Bees On Sheriff Deputies Who Were Trying To Evict Someone, Officials Said

A Massachusetts woman tried to stop an eviction by setting thousands of bees on law enforcement officers.

Rorie Woods, 55, a Hadley resident, interrupted Hampden County Sheriff deputies as they enforced an eviction at a home in Longmeadow on Oct. 12 by unleashing bees on the officers as she put a beekeeper's suit on, the sheriff's office said.

They accused Woods of "weaponizing honeybees to attack" the deputies.

Several officers were injured and one was hospitalized, authorities said.

According to the sheriff's office, while its deputies carried out the eviction that morning, Woods pulled up to the driveway of the house in her SUV, with apiaries stacked on her flatbed trailer. She got out of her car and smashed the styrofoam top of one apiary, causing the bees to fly out and sting one deputy on the face and head.

