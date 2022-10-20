The Man Who Allegedly Shot And Killed A 21-Year-Old Woman Who Beat Him At A Basketball Game Has Been Arrested

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Asia Womack, a 21-year-old woman who allegedly beat him at a pickup basketball game, Dallas police announced on Thursday.

Cameron Hogg, 31, was taken into custody on Thursday morning, according to police, after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 11.



On Oct. 3, first responders found Womack on a sidewalk in South Dallas with multiple gunshot wounds. She died later that evening in a local hospital.

After the incident, Womack’s family told Fox News 4 that they believed that she’d recently played a pickup game of basketball at the T.G. Terry Park against the suspect.

The family said that Womack had won the game, and then the shooter, who they say knew her, took his children and brother home before coming back to the park and shooting Womack five times as she was walking home.

"This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s. She's eaten with the man," Andrea Womack, her mother, told Fox News 4. "She’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."

