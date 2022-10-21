Describing the album as a “wild ride” and “a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows,” Taylor shared a heartwarming Instagram post marking its release.
“Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights,” she wrote, while extending a huge thanks to her longtime friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff, whom she described as her “copilot” in bringing the project together.
Well, it’s safe to say in the few hours that it’s been out, Midnights has already garnered tons of positive attention online from fans and critics alike. The album consists of 13 tracks in total, all of which seemingly chart Taylor’s past relationships, feuds, and so much more.
But, as if an entire album full of new songs wasn’t good enough, Taylor — being the absolute chaotic queen she is — has now released an extra seven new tracks!
Taylor first teased the news by revealing that a “special very chaotic surprise” was set to accompany Midnights, which fans guessed could be anything from tour dates, to a documentary, to... an additional flurry of songs.
Revealing the news on Instagram, Taylor began: “Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour.”
“However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them 3am tracks,” she went on. “Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”
And, lo and behold, Taylor dropped the link to the ~new and improved~ version of Midnights, titled Midnights (3am Edition)!
The new collection features seven extra tracks, bringing the album total to 20. These songs are titled, “The Great War,” “Bigger Than The Whole Sky,” “Paris,” “High Infidelity,” “Glitch,” “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” And “Dear Reader.”
And, unsurprisingly, fans are losing their minds over the surprise release.
“MIDNIGHTS 3AM EDITION IS OUT NOW WHAT THE ACTUAL FVCK THIS IS ABSOLUTE CHAOS,” one person tweeted.
“SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP WHAT THE FUCK TAYLOR 3AM EDITION WHAT,” echoed another.
“i said it once and i’ll never stop saying it taylor swift IS the music industry miss girl can do whatever she pleases and we will eat it up. re-record her albums? you bet! 30 track album? sure! 10 minute song? check! drop an album and then drop 7 more songs at 3am? why not!?” a third person wrote.
TLDR: Taylor said she’d deliver chaos, and she did not disappoint! You can listen to Midnights (3am Edition) here now.