Taylor Swift Just Revealed That Her “Special Very Chaotic Surprise” Is A “3am Edition” Of Her New Album “Midnights” With Extra 7 Tracks And People Are Losing It

“MIDNIGHTS 3AM EDITION IS OUT NOW... THIS IS ABSOLUTE CHAOS”

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed News Staff

Good morning, and happy Midnights day to all those who celebrate!

It’s a huge day for Swifties worldwide, with Taylor’s 10th studio album, Midnights, having finally dropped.

Describing the album as a “wild ride” and “a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows,” Taylor shared a heartwarming Instagram post marking its release.

“Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights,” she wrote, while extending a huge thanks to her longtime friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff, whom she described as her “copilot” in bringing the project together.

Well, it’s safe to say in the few hours that it’s been out, Midnights has already garnered tons of positive attention online from fans and critics alike. The album consists of 13 tracks in total, all of which seemingly chart Taylor’s past relationships, feuds, and so much more.

t @swifterous

me with all the midnights songs rn

aIex @taysexiIe

taylor swift leaving the studio after recording midnights #MidnightsTaylorSwift

t @swifterous

me with midnights by taylor swift

haley @hales_yeahhhhh

y’all pls we broke spotify #MidnightsTaylorSwift

But, as if an entire album full of new songs wasn’t good enough, Taylor — being the absolute chaotic queen she is — has now released an extra seven new tracks!

Taylor first teased the news by revealing that a “special very chaotic surprise” was set to accompany Midnights, which fans guessed could be anything from tour dates, to a documentary, to... an additional flurry of songs.

Revealing the news on Instagram, Taylor began: “Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour.”

“However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them 3am tracks,” she went on. “Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”

And, lo and behold, Taylor dropped the link to the ~new and improved~ version of Midnights, titled Midnights (3am Edition)!

The new collection features seven extra tracks, bringing the album total to 20. These songs are titled, “The Great War,” “Bigger Than The Whole Sky,” “Paris,” “High Infidelity,” “Glitch,” “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” And “Dear Reader.”

Taylor Swift @taylorswift13

Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. https://t.co/jjqUNkpPke

And, unsurprisingly, fans are losing their minds over the surprise release.

Mavis @soitsfolklore

me during midnights released:

“MIDNIGHTS 3AM EDITION IS OUT NOW WHAT THE ACTUAL FVCK THIS IS ABSOLUTE CHAOS,” one person tweeted.

Taylor Crave @mainpopgirI

MIDNIGHTS 3AM EDITION IS OUT NOW WHAT THE ACTUAL FVCK THIS IS ABSOLUTE CHAOS 😭

“SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP WHAT THE FUCK TAYLOR 3AM EDITION WHAT,” echoed another.

jordan 🐘 @jordansuaste

SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP WHAT THE FUCK TAYLOR 3AM EDITION WHAT

“i said it once and i’ll never stop saying it taylor swift IS the music industry miss girl can do whatever she pleases and we will eat it up. re-record her albums? you bet! 30 track album? sure! 10 minute song? check! drop an album and then drop 7 more songs at 3am? why not!?” a third person wrote.

tay 🌙🍯 @delicatepovrryy

i said it once and i’ll never stop saying it taylor swift IS the music industry miss girl can do whatever she pleases and we will eat it up. re-record her albums? you bet! 30 track album? sure! 10 minute song? check! drop an album and then drop 7 more songs at 3am? why not!?

TLDR: Taylor said she’d deliver chaos, and she did not disappoint! You can listen to Midnights (3am Edition) here now.

