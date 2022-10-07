The News You Need To Read This Morning

As more and more states restrict abortion access following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, online sex educators are seeing a shift in audience demand.

“I don't think I've seen such fear about unplanned pregnancy to such an extent anywhere else,” Tessy Vanderhaeghe, known as @Yes.Tess on TikTok, told BuzzFeed News. “I get messages through Instagram all the time like, ‘I did X, am I going to get pregnant? I haven’t had my period in two days; what should I do? I’m freaking out.’”

In the US, the risk of being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term is greater than it’s been in decades, and the country’s paltry sex education programs have left people panicked and turning to the internet for answers.

Currently, only 17 states require that public school sex education be medically accurate, according to research from the Guttmacher Institute. Public schools in 29 states are legally required to stress abstinence if they teach sex ed, even though studies have shown that this teaching approach is ineffective in preventing teen pregnancy. Twelve states don’t require sex ed to be taught at all.

“Before Roe v. Wade was overturned, people saw what I do as like, Oh, that’s fun, like Danielle makes like sex ed videos on the internet, that’s kind of cool,” Danielle Bezalel, MPH, said. “But when they realized how many people ... harmful laws impact negatively, it became this thing of like, Oh wow, this is really important work that you’re doing. This is critical information that you’re getting out to people.”

“Armageddon”

President Joe Biden urgently sounded the alarm about the threat of a Russian nuclear attack , the New York Times reports. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Biden said at an NYC fundraiser.

Peace activists from Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus win this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. “The peace prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries,” said one Norwegian Nobel Committee chairperson. “They have for many years promoted the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens.”

SNAPSHOTS

A coward's guide to editing tweets. A word of warning: Editing your tweets will let people know you actually pay for Twitter Blue, which is potentially more damaging to your reputation than a typo or stupid tweet.

Can your allergic reaction be triggered by kissing someone? It sure can! “Third-hand exposure” is rare but possible. Here's how to avoid it.

The wives of lineworkers doing repairs after Hurricane Ian are beefing with Florida "bucket bunnies." None of these words are in the Bible.

