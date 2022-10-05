After saying goodbye to her date after a cozy night at home, 27-year-old Janelle Gonzalez noticed her lips and throat were beginning to itch while she was lying in bed. Nothing a Benadryl couldn’t fix, she thought, not thinking twice about what may have caused the reaction.

The next morning, however, Gonzalez woke up with an extremely swollen top lip — a kind of allergic reaction she typically only experiences if she eats shrimp.

“I started wracking my brain and the only thing I could come up with was this guy,” she told BuzzFeed News, adding that she did spend a bit of time in a makeout session with him.

A quick text conversation later, Gonzalez learned her date (who was very apologetic) had eaten shrimp fried rice several hours before meeting up. “I felt really awkward asking him because I was like, ‘Is this stupid? Does this even happen?’”

This kind of indirect exposure can in fact happen and trigger an allergic reaction, said Dr. Robert Sporter, a board-certified allergist. Food proteins can remain in someone’s mouth for a period of time after they eat; how long they hang out in there varies depending on several factors.

But this “thirdhand” exposure isn’t that common compared with more direct ones (like eating or touching the food yourself) and normally doesn’t cause major reactions like anaphylaxis, which is a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction that can cause difficulty breathing, nausea and vomiting, fainting, and swelling of the lips, throat, and face.

Common causes of allergic reactions include tree nuts, peanuts (which are legumes), eggs, milk, soy, or shellfish, as well as medicines like penicillin, or insect bites, cosmetic products, and latex.

Gonzalez, a makeup artist and photographer in New York City, said she’s “very grateful” her reaction didn’t warrant a trip to the hospital, which happened to her when she was 18 and had unknowingly eaten mushrooms stuffed with crab. In reality, the whole scenario was “hilarious,” she said.

She shared a video of her experience on TikTok (which she recorded several hours after waking up) that has amassed over 825,000 views, jokingly warning viewers to “watch your backs out there” because it’s “not even safe to make out with men anymore.” A peek at the comment section shows Gonzalez’s experience may be more common than previously thought.