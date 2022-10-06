The Wives Of Lineworkers Doing Repairs After Hurricane Ian Are Beefing With Florida “Bucket Bunnies”

“There’s an entire war raging around us that I didn’t even know about,” one person tweeted. A TikToker said she’s “just watching the chaos,” and others have expressed excitement for more “tea.”



The wives of lineworkers on TikTok aren’t just fearful about prospective cheaters right now, though; there has also been discussion about how helpful money earned from storm recovery operations will be for their families. Other women are just going to miss their husbands. Regardless, to some, supporting their partner’s career and identifying as a “linewife” is an important part of their identity — they even have merch.

“I just can’t imagine a large enough group of women lusting after married repairmen to create an entire phrase about them,” a user tweeted.

But derogatory words for women who pursue people with certain careers exist in many forms: There are “row hos” for pipeline workers, “patch chasers” for motorcyclists, and “badge bunnies” for police officers.

The tension between “linewives” and bucket bunnies overlooks the fact that any cheating lineworkers spotted on Tinder made the accounts themselves. But some people have noticed that the men haven’t been receiving any of the blame.

Of course, the most important thing of all has nothing to do with either party. “Most of us in Florida just want our power back on,” one TikToker commented.