Sriha Srinivasan, a 19-year-old UCLA student known on TikTok as @sexedu, hopes that her videos will inform viewers who received abstinence-only sex education about the other options they have to prevent pregnancy. “I hope that my followers become more comfortable in their bodies,” said Srinivasan, who has more than 200,000 followers.

In addition to completing a sexual health education program through the University of California, San Francisco, she’s recently been brushing up on her abortion knowledge to ensure she provides the most accurate information post-Roe.

“I am also staying in contact with friends of mine that are on the ground doing grassroots activist work within that space, particularly in those states where abortion is at risk,” she said. “I am just making sure I am educated.”

It’s critical for people who get their sexual health information from social media to check out who they’re following, New York-based health and sex educator Justine Ang Fonte told BuzzFeed News.

“There are many influencers who are credentialed and know what they are talking about. But that is not every influencer out there,” Fonte, who uses her Instagram, @imjustineaf, to discuss sexual health and education, told BuzzFeed News. “There is so much misinformation around abortion and birth control that is harmful to young people trying to get accurate information.”

To avoid this, Fonte encouraged people to verify who online sex educators are and what their actual backgrounds are. “Are they certified? Is the education comprehensive, and is it accurate?”

If the information is accurate and comes from a credentialed source, Fonte said that social media can be a great place to receive sex education. “It’s very accessible and very easy,” they said, adding that social media can provide anonymity for people asking questions that they might feel too awkward or afraid to ask in person or in front of a class.

Accessibility to information is one of the reasons that Ali Rodriguez, an Arizona-based OB-GYN who goes by @alirodmd on TikTok, began making videos.

“If I am at least helping one other person feel empowered or educated, or maybe motivate them to make an appointment with their doctor and make sure they're up to date on their screenings, and pap smears and all of that, then I have done my job,” Rodriguez said.

Over the last few months, Rodriguez, who has 1.5 million followers, has prioritized posting content about reproductive health. For example, Rodriguez has made a few videos teaching people who menstruate how to understand their menstrual cycles to help them track their periods without depending on digital period trackers, which could put sensitive information at risk. She’s also received more questions from people seeking to get their tubes tied.