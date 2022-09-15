The News You Need To Read This Morning

SARS-CoV-2 is unlike any other virus we’ve seen before. Unlike when you catch the common cold or flu once or twice a year, most experts we spoke to agree that each new COVID infection does carry some risk, and early evidence suggests the negative effects may accumulate over time.

The good news: Some research suggests that vaccination can lower the risk of developing post-COVID symptoms. Also, previous infections offer some protection against your next one; one study found that it was associated with an 80% lower reinfection risk for at least six months. But if a new variant emerges that’s significantly different from the last version of the virus, then you may get infected sooner than that.

Because of COVID's high mutation rate and relative novelty, scientists are not completely sure how and why repeat exposures might affect the body. One explanation suggests that coronavirus particles can remain hidden in different parts of the body like the brain, gut, eyes, and heart, silently causing damage that builds with each infection. There’s also the theory that COVID kicks a person’s autoimmune response into overdrive, causing widespread inflammation and symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, muscle aches, and more.

“Every time you get infected, you’re rolling the dice for a good or bad outcome," said Erin Sanders, a clinical scientist studying long COVID and Lyme disease at MIT.

Russia and China gather in Uzbekistan, Zelensky has “no serious injuries” after a car crash

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and other Asian government leaders are gathering Thursday at a summit in Uzbekistan . Prior to the war in Ukraine, China has described its relationship with Russia as a "no limits" friendship, according to the AP. As Russia faces heavy losses on the battlefield, this meeting is expected to be a critical litmus test for Putin's relationship with a major potential ally.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has "no serious injuries" following a car crash on Wednesday. The car driver received medical aid on-site, CNN reported. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

