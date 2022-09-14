R. Kelly Has Been Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing And Urinating On A 14-Year-Old Girl In An Infamous Tape

R. Kelly was found guilty of sexually abusing teenage girls Wednesday, marking the second time in a year that a jury has convicted the R&B singer of federal sex crimes.

After deliberating for more than 10 hours, the jury in Chicago delivered their verdict, finding Kelly guilty of three counts of producing child sex abuse images and three counts of enticing underage girls to engage in criminal sexual activity. He was acquitted of seven charges, including conspiring to obstruct justice and receiving and conspiring to receive child sexual abuse images.

Jurors also acquitted Kelly’s former business manager Derrel McDavid of conspiring to obstruct justice and receiving and conspiring to receive child sexual abuse images. Milton Brown, a former assistant for the singer, was found not guilty of conspiring to receive child sexual abuse images.

"[The jurors] did their job, they looked at each count separately, and they obviously concluded, as I concluded long ago, that this case was overcharged," Kelly's attorney Jennifer Bonjean told reporters at the courthouse. "We're not celebrating a win entirely, but we are happy that the jury really did look at each count."

The verdict comes on the heels of Kelly’s conviction in New York last September, which marked the first time the R&B artist has been held accountable for the sexual abuse claims that have dogged him for decades. In June, a judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison, meaning that the 55-year-old could very well be behind bars for the rest of his life.

Three of the six counts he was convicted of on Wednesday carry a minimum of 10 years in prison, according to the US attorney's office.



Prosecutors had tried to show how the R&B singer, who was acquitted of producing child sex abuse images in 2008, escaped accountability for so long. But they ultimately were unable to convince the 12 jurors that there was a systematic effort to hide Kelly’s abuse and rig the 2008 state trial, which also centered around one of the videos played for the federal jury.



In a statement, US Attorney John R. Lausch, Jr. said prosecutors respected the jury's decision to find Kelly and his codefendants not guilty on several counts but emphasized that he is still "finally" being held accountable for sexually abusing young girls.

“While certain aspects of the charges and the trial made it difficult to obtain convictions for all of the charged conduct, it is clear that justice has been served by the guilty verdicts returned today," Lausch said.