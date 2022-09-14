Prosecutors Say Adnan Syed From "Serial" Should Have His Murder Conviction Tossed Out

Prosecutors said that a nearly yearlong review of the case conducted with the defense had uncovered potentially exculpatory evidence that was never shared with Syed's original team in what is known as a "Brady violation."



This evidence included two potential other suspects, who were not identified publicly in Wednesday's motion, and involved a statement from one person who said one of the suspects had a motive to kill Lee and had threatened her.

This unnamed suspect said “he would make her disappear," the court filing reads. "He would kill her.”

Lee's car was also found in a grassy lot behind a Baltimore house belonging to a relative of one of the suspects.

“This information was not available to the Defendant in his trial in 2000, and the State believes it would have provided persuasive support substantiating the defense that another person was responsible for the victim’s death,” prosecutors wrote.

Following Syed's trial, one of these suspects was convicted of attacking a woman inside her car, one suspect was convicted of multiple instances of rape and sexual assault, and one was violent with a woman known to them (it is not clear from the motion whether these were all the same suspect).

Prosecutors said they find those incidents “relevant” now that they have turned attention to these other suspects.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the motion.

“Given the stunning lack of reliable evidence implicating Mr. Syed, coupled with increasing evidence pointing to other suspects, this unjust conviction cannot stand,” Erica Suter, Syed’s public defender and director of the Innocence Project Clinic at the University of Baltimore Law School, said in a statement. “Mr. Syed is grateful that this information has finally seen the light of day and looks forward to his day in court.”