From Sheryl Lee Ralph’s emotional acceptance speech to Jimmy Kimmel’s “white male privilege” to Zendaya’s second history-making win, the 74th Emmy Awards left us with some memorable moments.

Celebrations and jokes aside, the auditorium was also packed with maskless people amid an ongoing pandemic that continues to kill more than 350 people every day in the US. One of the only exceptions to the maskless crowd was actor and writer Bill Hader.

Hader, 44, known for his roles in Saturday Night Live and Barry — and personally nominated for five Emmys this year, including writing and directing — appeared to be one of the only people who wore a face mask for the duration of the ceremony as he sat next to 76-year-old actor Henry Winkler.

(Emmys presenters and nominees were required to show proof of a negative PCR COVID test, and audience members had to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend.)

Twitter users are calling Hader the “smartest man in showbiz” and their “safe KING,” among other accolades, for giving them the confidence to continue wearing their own masks in public despite often being the only people to do so. “He may not have taken home any awards, but he also didn’t take home any COVID,” one person tweeted.

In fact, the likely reason Hader wore a mask at the event is that he has an autoimmune condition that requires him to take immunosuppressive medication, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Hader’s publicist declined to share what condition the actor has with BuzzFeed News and what medication he’s taking.

However, it’s well known that people with weakened immune systems are more likely to get sick with COVID and experience more severe outcomes like hospitalization and death. An infection, no matter how mild or severe, can also lead to long COVID, causing debilitating symptoms for weeks, months, or even years. Nearly 1 in 5 adults in the US who have had the virus are experiencing long COVID, according to the CDC.