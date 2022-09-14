Diamonds And Pearls: A Look At The Special Pieces Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Wore To The Queen's Procession

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (who will always be known best to many as Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle), each wore jewelry that held a personal connection to Queen Elizabeth II as they attended a service following the procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday.

Kate wore one of the Queen’s famous brooches: a piece called the Diamond and Pearl Leaf Brooch that was loaned to her by the late sovereign in 2017. The Queen would often lend items from her — and the Crown’s — extensive jewelry collection to other women in the royal family. For the solemn occasion, the new Princess of Wales paired the brooch with earrings and a bracelet that belonged to the last woman to hold that title — her mother-in-law Princess Diana.

A Sussex spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Meghan wore a pair of diamond and pearl earrings that were gifted to her by the Queen before their first joint royal engagement in June 2018.