People Are Once Again Calling Out A Royal Double Standard After Harry And Meghan Got Attacked For Holding Hands At The Queen’s Lying-In-State

Ellie Hall
Ian Vogler / Getty Images, Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Photos of members of the royal family at a service to mark the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state have sparked a debate about double standards on social media, as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been attacked for holding hands — whereas another hand-holding royal couple have not.

Following a procession of the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday, the royal family came together to pay their respects to the monarch and matriarch. When it was their turn, Harry and Meghan bowed and curtsied to the Queen’s coffin and then turned to leave Westminster Hall.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, acknowledge Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a service at the Palace of Westminster.

As they did so, they took each other’s hands — and all hell broke loose on Twitter.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Peter Phillips leave the Palace of Westminster.

Apparently holding hands is undignified.

Lainey L @LaineyL10

The Royal Family leave our beloved Queen in Westminster Hall with grace and dignity except for Harry and Meghan who just have to hold hands like two lovesick teenagers. They really get on my nerves.

It's woke.

Jesús Enrique Rosas - The Body Language Guy @Knesix

The woke despise traditions and respect, so not surprising https://t.co/1YlyNNfo0x

It's insulting.

Canellecitadelle @Canellelabelle

The Absolute Disrespect of harry and meghan strolling hand in hand in an official state ceremony to pay hommage to the Queen when we cannot even use any of their credentials to wipe the floor is an absolute Disgrace. Life will repay them this honor this insult.🇬🇧

It's disgraceful.

Selma joyce @SelmaHassan13

Painful to watch the ceremony today and see the arrogance of a traitor and his wife standing in front of the woman they have BOTH tormented relentlessly for nearly 3 years...and couldn't wait till they got into the car before holding hands? The pair of them are a disgrace!

It lacks decorum.

ShazzerMac3 @ShazzerMac3

Did I really see Meghan and Harry holding hands of Westminster? No decorum

It's inappropriate.

Jean Dingle🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 @jean_dingle

What a shame. Meghan and Harry just had to draw attention to themselves by holding hands. Totally inappropriate but what else can you expect?

There's just one issue — Harry and Meghan weren't the only royal couple to hold hands. Zara Tindall (the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal) and her husband, Mike Tindall, also held hands as they exited Westminster Hall.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, exit the Palace of Westminster.

Actually, they went one step beyond Harry and Meghan and held hands while honoring the Queen's coffin!

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Zara and Mike Tindall acknowledge the Queen's coffin at the Palace of Westminster.

Strangely enough, nobody on Twitter seems to be up in arms about the Tindalls’ show of affection — or another hand-holding moment that was caught on camera between Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his daughter Princess Eugenie of York.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Anne, Princess Royal; Princess Eugenie; Princess Beatrice; and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, at Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022, in London

It didn’t take very long for people to call out the double standard.

buzzerbitter @buzzerbitter2

@helen_spirit1 Zara and Mike were also holding hands, were they disrespectful or is that judgement limited to Harry and Meghan only

Lady Mme Claire Savage 🇪🇺 #FBPE 🕯🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @csav55

We've reached peak stupidity today with Harry &amp; Meghan haters, they're outraged because H &amp; M were holding hands. In their rush to condemn Harry &amp; Meghan they missed this. Unbelievably one response was this is ok because Zara doesn't have a title. Brexiter level contortions.

Laura Kuenssberg Translator @BBCLauraKT

BREAKING: Conservatives are absolutely livid because Harry held his wife Meghan's hand, but they're not mad that Mike held Zara's hand and nobody can figure out why 🤔

I wonder what it is about Harry and Meghan?

Chris Furlong / Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are seen leaving the Palace of Westminster after the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022, in London.

