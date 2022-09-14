People Are Once Again Calling Out A Royal Double Standard After Harry And Meghan Got Attacked For Holding Hands At The Queen’s Lying-In-State

Photos of members of the royal family at a service to mark the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state have sparked a debate about double standards on social media, as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been attacked for holding hands — whereas another hand-holding royal couple have not.
Following a procession of the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday, the royal family came together to pay their respects to the monarch and matriarch. When it was their turn, Harry and Meghan bowed and curtsied to the Queen’s coffin and then turned to leave Westminster Hall.
As they did so, they took each other’s hands — and all hell broke loose on Twitter.
Apparently holding hands is undignified.
It's woke.
It's insulting.
It's disgraceful.
It lacks decorum.
It's inappropriate.
There's just one issue — Harry and Meghan weren't the only royal couple to hold hands. Zara Tindall (the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal) and her husband, Mike Tindall, also held hands as they exited Westminster Hall.
Actually, they went one step beyond Harry and Meghan and held hands while honoring the Queen's coffin!
Strangely enough, nobody on Twitter seems to be up in arms about the Tindalls’ show of affection — or another hand-holding moment that was caught on camera between Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his daughter Princess Eugenie of York.
It didn’t take very long for people to call out the double standard.
I wonder what it is about Harry and Meghan?