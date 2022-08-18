A Woman Said She Felt “Ashamed” By The Infamous Tape Of R. Kelly Allegedly Sexually Assaulting And Urinating Her When She Was 14

CHICAGO — The woman who was 14 when R. Kelly allegedly sexually assaulted and urinated on her in a video that helped tie flagrantly predatory behavior to the R&B artist’s public image described how he coaxed her into having sex with him "hundreds" of times while she was a teenager and then coached her to lie about the true nature of their relationship.

"That was something I would take to my grave," she said.

The girl, now 37 years old, is testifying under the pseudonym Jane in Kelly’s second federal trial in Chicago. He is facing 13 counts, including charges for producing child sex abuse images and obstructing justice, in connection with a state trial in 2008 that resulted in his acquittal.



"I didn't know how to say no," Jane said of Kelly's sexual advances, adding that she felt "uncomfortable" at first, but then over time the sexual aspect of their relationship "somewhat became normal."

"I wanted to give him what he wanted or required," she said.

Jane’s testimony was highly anticipated after her absence in the 2008 trial and decadeslong denial that she was the person in the tape and had a sexual relationship with Kelly. She confirmed in her testimony on Thursday that she lied to law enforcement and the Cook County grand jury when they charged him with producing the infamous tape in 2002.



Over the course of four hours, Jane described how she was groomed for sexual abuse shortly after developing a mentor-like relationship with the R&B singer and described the sexual encounters she had with him, including in the infamous tape and two other alleged child sex abuse videos he's charged with producing. She testified that she was 14-years-old at the time all three videos were recorded and that she lost her virginity to Kelly at age 15. Jane told the court they had sex “uncountable times” while she was underage, but estimated the number to be in the “hundreds.”

At times during her testimony, Jane grew quiet and choked up as she described what happened in the three videos. Wiping away her tears with a tissue, she testified that in one of the encounters she was laying on the floor of Kelly's living room during oral sex and that he urinated on her vagina while telling her to talk about how old her body parts were.

"He asked me to say 'my 14-year-old vagina,'" Jane said, audibly sniffling.

In the infamous video from the 2008 trial, Jane testified that Kelly is seen giving her money before she performs oral sex on him because the R&B star wanted to make it look like she was a prostitute "if anybody saw the tape or if it was released."

When she later told the Cook County grand jury that the girl in the tape wasn't her, Jane said she lied because she was "afraid" of exposing Kelly, but she also "didn't want that person to be me."

"I was ashamed," Jane said as her voice grew shaky.