The News You Need To Read This Morning

In the 67th mass shooting in the US this year, a man opened fire on the Michigan State University campus Monday evening, killing three people and critically injuring five more . All eight were students at the university.

After a three-hour search, police found the suspect off campus, dead from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said. The suspect was identified as Anthony McRae, 43. According to campus police, he had no affiliation with the school, and the motive remains unclear.

Gun violence is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually . In the aftermath of the shooting, footage of the terrified students showed one wearing a sweatshirt commemorating the Oxford High School shooting , which killed four students in Michigan in November 2021. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan called it “the most haunting picture of last night.”

“We have children in Michigan who are living through their second school shooting in under a year and a half,” she said at a news conference Tuesday. “If this is not a wake-up call to do something, I don’t know what is.”

These are the students killed in the MSU shooting

The three deceased victims were identified as Alexandria Verner , a junior from Clawson, Brian Fraser , a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, and Arielle Anderson , a junior also from Grosse Pointe.

were identified as , a junior from Clawson, , a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, and , a junior also from Grosse Pointe. Verner was studying biology and anthropology and was expected to graduate in 2024, according to her LinkedIn. She is survived by her parents, brother, and sister. Her father, Ted Verner, told the Washington Post , “It’s going to be my mission in life to make sure that families don’t go [through] what we went through,” he said.

, “It’s going to be my mission in life to make sure that families don’t go [through] what we went through,” he said. Anderson’s loved ones remembered her for her sweet and gentle nature. The 19-year-old loved children and hoped to become a pediatrician after graduating, family members told 7 Action News . Her uncle, Tim Davis, described her to the Detroit News as "kind-hearted" and "always helpful."

. Her uncle, Tim Davis, described her to as "kind-hearted" and "always helpful." Fraser’s family is grieving privately, his sister Micaela told the Detroit Free Press , but she said she wants her brother’s name to be remembered. She also asked the reporter whether they have any siblings; the reporter said yes, an older brother. “Tell him you love him,” Micaela replied.

SNAPSHOTS

California Sen. Diane Feinstein announced her retirement, and then seemingly got confused. “Senator, we put out your statement,” one staffer said, to which Feinstein responded , “You put out the statement? I didn’t know they put it out. So, it is what it is. I think the time has come.”

The body of a missing 16-year-old girl was found in the woods, and a police officer has been accused of concealing her death. Miles Bryant, 22, was fired from the Doraville Police Department and arrested on suspicion of concealing the death of Susana Morales as well as falsely reporting a crime.

Dave Hollis, a former Disney executive and Rachel Hollis's ex-husband, has died at 47. From 2011 to 2018, Dave led theatrical distribution at Disney during major milestones for the movie studio. Prior to his and Rachel's divorce in 2020, the two rose to fame through Rachel’s popular Instagram account where they espoused hard work, humility, and the importance of family.