Three Students Were Killed In A Shooting At Michigan State University

A 43-year-old man opened fire on the Michigan State University campus Monday evening, killing three people and critically injuring five more.

All of the victims were students at the university. On Tuesday, officials identified the deceased victims as Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Arielle Anderson, a junior from Grosse Pointe, and Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson.

The five students who were wounded were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and were still in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

After a three-hour search, police found the suspect off campus, dead from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said.

“We cannot keep living like this,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a news conference Tuesday morning. “Our children are scared to go to school. People feel unsafe in their houses of worship or local stores. Too many of us scan rooms for exits when we enter them.”

Whitmer continued, “Many of us have gone through the grim exercise of figuring out who our last call would be to. Last night a lot of kids on this campus made those calls.”