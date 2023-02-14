The Body Of A Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Was Found In the Woods, And A Police Officer Has Been Accused Of Concealing Her Death

Police said Morales texted her mother that she was on her way home at 9:40 p.m. but never made it there. Cellphone data and video footage confirmed she was walking home between 10:07 p.m. and 10:21 p.m.; however, detectives said they suspect she may have then gotten into a vehicle. Her phone last pinged at 10:21 p.m. and 10:26 p.m. that night before it was either turned off or ran out of battery.

On Feb. 6, police responded to a report that someone saw what they believed to be human remains in the woods. The remains were identified as belonging to Morales several days later.

In an interview, her sister, Jasmine Morales, told WSB-TV, that the family received a call from investigators shortly after Morales’s funeral on Monday, telling them of Bryant’s arrest.

“I was shocked. I had to process it for a second. I was just like what? That explains why it took so long for us to have an answer,” Jasmine Morales told the outlet. “It’s a police officer. I’m guessing they know how to cover their tracks.”