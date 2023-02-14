These Are The Three Students Killed In The Michigan State University Shooting

The students killed in the Michigan State University shooting were beloved by their school and community, those who knew them remembered.
On Monday night, a shooter opened fire on the school’s campus, killing three people and critically injuring five more. All eight were students at the university.
The deceased victims were identified Tuesday as Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson, Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, and Arielle Anderson, a junior also from Grosse Pointe.
A 2020 graduate of Clawson High School, Verner played on her high school’s basketball, softball, and volleyball teams. In a letter to the school community, Clawson Public Schools Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger emphasized what a loss Verner’s death was to all who knew her.
"Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone,” Shellenbarger wrote in the letter, which was shared with BuzzFeed News. “She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life!”
“If you knew her, you loved her,” he added. “And we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us.”
Verner was studying biology and anthropology and was expected to graduate in 2024, according to her LinkedIn. She is survived by her parents, brother, and sister.
Her father, Ted Verner, told the Washington Post his daughter was a “beautiful soul.”
“It’s going to be my mission in life to make sure that families don’t go [through] what we went through,” he said.
Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were both from Grosse Pointe and graduated from the same school district.
“Earlier this morning I learned that both Grosse Pointe North and South each have a recent graduate that died from their injuries last night at MSU,” Grosse Pointe Public School System Superintendent Jon Dean wrote in a letter to students and families that was shared with BuzzFeed News. “I can’t even process what I just wrote. How can we have our community impacted in this personal way?”
Anderson’s loved ones remembered her for her sweet and gentle nature. The 19-year-old loved children and hoped to become a pediatrician after graduating, family members told 7 Action News.
“Arielle was literally just kind-hearted,” her uncle, Tim Davis, told the Detroit News. “She was just sweet and innocent. She just stayed innocent her whole life. She was soft-spoken. Always helpful. In my opinion, she was just perfect the way she conducted herself. She had great manners and was respectful. She was very smart, a straight-A student. I’m pretty sure you will hear that from everybody.”
Fraser was president of his fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, the organization said in a statement posted to Facebook.
“As the leader of his chapter, Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delt brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State, and those he interacted with on campus,” the organization said. “Phi Delta Theta sends its deepest condolences to the Fraser family, the Michigan Beta Chapter, and all those who loved Brian as they mourn their loss.”
In a statement on social media, members of Fraser’s fraternity chapter said they are “heartbroken” by his death.
“Brian was our leader, and we loved him,” they said. “He cared deeply about his Phi Delt brothers, his family, Michigan State University, and Phi Delta Theta. We will greatly miss Brian and mourn his death deeply as our chapter supports each other during this difficult time.”
Fraser’s family is grieving privately, his sister Micaela told the Detroit Free Press, but she said she wants her brother’s name to be remembered. She also asked the reporter whether they have any siblings; the reporter said yes, an older brother.
“Tell him you love him,” Micaela replied.