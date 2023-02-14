These Are The Three Students Killed In The Michigan State University Shooting

A 2020 graduate of Clawson High School, Verner played on her high school’s basketball, softball, and volleyball teams. In a letter to the school community, Clawson Public Schools Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger emphasized what a loss Verner’s death was to all who knew her.

"Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone,” Shellenbarger wrote in the letter, which was shared with BuzzFeed News. “She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life!”

“If you knew her, you loved her,” he added. “And we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us.”

Verner was studying biology and anthropology and was expected to graduate in 2024, according to her LinkedIn. She is survived by her parents, brother, and sister.

Her father, Ted Verner, told the Washington Post his daughter was a “beautiful soul.”

“It’s going to be my mission in life to make sure that families don’t go [through] what we went through,” he said.