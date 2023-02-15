Emily Ratajkowski And Eric André Responded To Rumors That They’re Dating With A Nude Valentine’s Day Instagram Post

Clothing and another glass of wine are shown on the floor in the photo. The post received nearly 400,000 likes, with many other celebrities commenting on it.

“Wait is that @emrata in the back?” music producer Benny Blanco wrote. “Remove the arrow or delete this.”

“That Boy Ball'N!!!!” rapper Killer Mike commented.

“Hawt boiiii,” Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine wrote.

Ratajkowski and André reportedly began dating in January, when they shared a dinner date in New York City, according to Page Six. The two have since been spotted in the Cayman Islands and at a few basketball games .

In July 2022, Ratajkowski split with her husband of four years, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. She filed for divorce in September, according to Page Six, and since then, they’ve seemed to be focused on coparenting their 1-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Representatives for André and Ratajkowski did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ requests for comment on Tuesday.