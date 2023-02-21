The News You Missed From The Weekend

A massive amount of the industrial chemical vinyl chloride and other hazardous substances were released into the air and water earlier this month after a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio .

While the EPA is monitoring levels of toxins from the spill and says that current levels are not harmful, the health consequences of the event are unclear, and some people have reported that their animals have become sick or died since the derailment. As of Feb. 16, at least 3,150 cubic yards of contaminated soil and 942,000 gallons of contaminants and contaminated liquid have been removed from the site, according to the Ohio EPA.

Vinyl chloride is a lab-made chemical and known human carcinogen commonly used in making plastics. During the short term, vinyl chloride gas can irritate your eyes, throat, and lungs, and even cause dizziness and loss of consciousness, medical toxicologists say. In the long run, it’s associated with highly specific types of cancer like hepatic angiosarcoma (a rare type of liver cancer) and other liver issues.