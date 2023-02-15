People Are Posting About Animals Dying After The Ohio Chemical Spill

Residents in eastern Ohio are posting about dead and injured animals as well as their own health symptoms after a train carrying industrial chemicals derailed earlier this month, causing the release and “controlled burn” of potentially hazardous chemicals.

Twenty of the train’s 150 cars were carrying hazardous material, including five with vinyl chloride, a known carcinogen , which is used to produce PVC and other chemicals.

“I’ve been having headaches, chest tightness, and eye pain,” Taylor Holzer, 28, told BuzzFeed News. “What else could happen down the line for both me and [the] animals? I’m worried about cancers and organ issues.”

Holzer, who lives in East Palestine about a mile from the accident, has around 100 rescue animals, including parrots, foxes, coyotes, and a wolf dog. Some of his animals have swollen faces, weeping eyes, and stomach issues, he said. One of his foxes broke its leg trying to run away from the commotion, and another died.

A veterinarian treated one of Holzer’s sick foxes for vinyl chloride exposure. Tests showed the animal had lung inflammation as well as elevated liver values, said Holzer, who posted about his animals on Instagram and TikTok .

About 3,500 small fish representing 12 species were dead, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said in a press conference.

Amanda Breashers told WKBN News that her rooster and five hens were all dead Tuesday morning. She lives in North Lima, about 10 miles from the train accident.

​​Jenna Giannios lives in Boardman, about 12 miles away, and started a Facebook group for people affected by the derailment. “The plume floated through our whole area,” she said. ” We could see it traveling across the county.”

Giannios has shortness of breath and “the worst cough I’ve ever had in my life.” Her biggest concern now is water, followed by contaminated soil.

Release of toxic chemicals