Police Said A 13-Year-Old Boy Was Killed By An Officer Because He Rammed A Police Cruiser. Video Tells A Different Story.

Officers were primed for danger when they encountered a 13-year-old boy driving a stolen car, which struck a police cruiser in a low-speed, minor collision — not the “ramming” that police have described in public statements since last summer, according to videos and documents obtained by BuzzFeed News.

The multiple videos, which were released on Friday after authorities for five months had declined to make them public, show the shooting of 13-year-old Andre “AJ” Hernandez by a San Antonio police officer and reveal a different story than the official one . On Thursday, a grand jury declined to indict the officer on criminal charges, prompting a new wave of disappointment and grief for the boy’s family, who have accused authorities of holding police officers above the law. The videos, along with a newly released report from the Bexar County district attorney’s office, piece together what unfolded that night between officers and a group of teens already in mourning, adding another tragedy to a neighborhood already beset by them.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters in the hours after AJ’s early morning death on June 3, 2022, that the boy had rammed a stolen red Toyota sedan that officers were chasing into a police cruiser. Officer Stephen Ramos pulled up as he saw another officer, identified in the DA report only as Officer Espinoza, “standing at the driver’s side door of his patrol car when the driver accelerated towards him,” Ramos wrote in an official statement. “At this time, I believed the driver of the vehicle was using his vehicle as a deadly weapon to attempt to kill Officer Espinoza.” Ramos fired his gun, hitting the driver, AJ, in the torso. The boy died of his injuries at a hospital.

But videos captured by three different police cameras show that Espinoza never exited his police car and that the “ramming” described by officials was a low-speed, minor collision. Body camera footage and a dash cam from Espinoza’s cruiser register a slight tap — nearly imperceptible in two of the videos. One of the boys who was joyriding with AJ that night told police in an interview that Espinoza “ didn’t come out of his vehicle .”

Requests for comment to the San Antonio Police Department late Friday were not immediately returned.