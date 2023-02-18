A Man Is In Custody After Allegedly Killing Six People In A Shooting Rampage In Rural Mississippi

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or determined a motive, but Lance told BuzzFeed News they believe one victim was Crum's ex-wife and that two others were relatives.

"The main thing we’re working on, obviously, is trying to figure out what connections there are between the suspect and these victims [and] what triggered this event," he said.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said he has been briefed on the shootings and that authorities believe the suspect acted alone.

"I will ensure that the full resources of the state are available to law enforcement as we continue to investigate the situation," Reeves said in a statement.

The governor said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist local officials in their investigation.

Lance said the sheriff's office was first alerted to the shooting at the Express Mart, a convenience store and gas station, on Arkabutla Road at around 11 a.m. after people there reported that a man had come inside the store with what appeared to be a shotgun. No shots were fired inside the store, but when deputies arrived they found a deceased man with an apparent gunshot wound in the driver's seat of his vehicle.

Before authorities arrived at the store, they were alerted to a second shooting inside a residence on Bend Road, about 3 miles away. At that scene, deputies found a woman who had been shot and killed inside the home; her fiancé or husband, who had been struck by the suspect but not shot, was also there, Lance said. The man told deputies he didn't know who the suspect was, but officials have since learned that the woman was Crum's ex-wife.

"We have no reason to disbelieve that," Lance said; however, he added that they have not "100% confirmed" that information.