Biden's Ukraine Visit Was A Logistical Nightmare That Included A 10-Hour Train Trip Through The War-Torn Country

In a carefully choreographed press moment that required extensive security and secrecy, President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday to promise "unwavering and unflagging commitment" to Ukraine.

The one day trip, which involved Biden taking a 10-hour train ride through Ukraine and then touring the capital's sights with President Volodymyr Zelensky, was done to mark the upcoming one year anniversary of Russia's deadly invasion.

"One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands," said Biden in a joint press conference with Zelensky outside of the official presidential residence.

During the trip, Biden announced half a billion dollars in funding for Ukraine's war efforts, including long-range weapons and ammunition.