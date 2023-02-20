Angela Bassett. Did. The. Thing.

“Ariana DeBose, you’re an Oscar winner. You don’t have to do things like this. I promise.”

The BAFTA film awards were handed out on Sunday night, with stars descending on London for the British equivalent of the Oscars.

There was a bit of drama on stage when Carey Mulligan’s name was accidentally read out as the winner for Best Supporting Actress instead of the actual winner, The Banshees of Inisherin star Kerry Condon.

But that wasn't even the most awkward thing to happen. No, for that we have to thank Ariana DeBose and a rap that the Guardian subsequently called "one of the all-time great berserk musical performances ever seen."

Appearing near the start of the show, the Academy Award-winning star of West Side Story performed snippets of "Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves” and “We Are Family,” before transitioning into an ~original~ number.

Yes, DeBose began rapping — such as it was — about the women nominated in a variety of categories.

The baffling rap included special shout-outs to each of the female actors nominated, as well as some painfully awkward reaction shots that the director included presumably to increase our discomfort.

Honestly, if you can watch this without grimacing, you're a stronger person than me.

BAFTA @BAFTA

Sisters are doing it for themselves! The incredible @ArianaDeBose opens the 2023 #EEBAFTAs with an iconic performance! ✨

You know what? I take it back. The reaction shots were perfect.

Because how else...

Would you capture...

The pain?

THE...

PAIN?!

Just perfection.

AN-JAH-LAH Bah-SIT did the thing @ariemarree

@BAFTA

The performance was called "cringe"...for obvious reasons.

Meech @MediumSizeMeech

This is so cringe Omg

People couldn't believe what they were watching.

persian roman roy @theronfilm

no way this is real

And many wondered exactly why an Oscar winner would agree to it.

𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒎 @aramnotagoat

ariana debose you’re an oscar winner you don’t have to do this i promise 😭

salt and vinegar @noliejusfax

Why would they let Ariana, Oscar winner, DeBose embarrass herself like this https://t.co/qwZSYdSttw

jaimz @le_jaimz

Who has started the “rescind Ariana Debose’s Oscar” campaign and how can I sign up?

Of course, it goes without saying that the best, most instantly iconic part was DeBose saying, "Angela Bassett did the thing," as she performed a little dance movement that looked like she was being electrocuted.

Oh, excuse me. I should have written, "AN-JUH-LAH BASSIT."

People were haunted by the line.

Louis Staples @LouisStaples

the way both Bafta hosts, all the winner's speeches and all the films just got overshadowed by "Angela Bassett did the thing"

David Gordon @MrDavidGordon

It’s gonna be 3 in the morning and I’m gonna be staring at the ceiling and the thing that’s gonna be keeping me awake is the phrasing of “Angela Bassett did the thing” on loop in my brain.

The line was everywhere.

crazy broke asian @tribranchvo

“angela bassett did the thing”

JB parody account @JBfromDC89

“angela bassett did the thing, viola davis my woman king”

What exactly was the thing?

hugeasmammoth.films @hugeasmammoth_

me when angela bassett did the thing

I have no idea. But there's no denying that Angela Bassett did it.

⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ @amyohconnor

Angela Bassett before she did the thing

Well, the organizers of the show felt that all the jokes were a bit much. Producer Nick Bullen told Variety that he felt the mockery was "incredibly unfair" to DeBose, who, Bullen said, had “put the whole piece together” with her team.

"Everybody I’ve spoken to who was in the room absolutely loved it. She’s a huge star. She was amazing," Bullen said, adding that their mission was to bring some energy and diversity to the show.

DeBose even appeared to deactivate her Twitter account after the performance.

But we want to say thank you, Ariana DeBose, for spreading important awareness about Angela Bassett Doing The Thing.

Sian E Green @sian_eleanor

Wishing you all a very Angela Bassett Did The Thing day x

Icon. Legend. Thing-doer.

Truly, we will never be the same.

L 🩸 lestat apologist @alucasard

from now on my personality trait is ariana debose saying “angela bassett did the thing”

