How A Small-Town Real Estate Dispute Turned Into A Social Media Nightmare

Since starting her account last summer, Romero has received more than a million likes on her TikTok videos; she has nearly 120,000 followers. When she posted that the court date for her case against the county had been set, supporters promised in the comments to attend the trial virtually or even drive there from other parts of Colorado.

“For the first time ever, I’m able to speak without being shut down,” she said.

Community members like Dickson say that now their online spaces have been flooded with hate from Romero’s supporters.

“We’ve been getting a lot of social media trolls that have not only threatened the community but threatened moderators and individuals in the community,” he told 9News.

Romero also has got herself into some hot water. After mentioning a community member by name in a few TikToks, the woman filed a restraining order request against her . Romero took down the offending videos, and the litigation has since been dismissed.

Disputes aside, Romero said her TikTok has helped change the hearts and minds of other Kittredge residents.

“I cannot tell you how many people have reached out to me… and said, ‘You know what? I’m so sorry. I am one of the people who picked on you. I’m one of the people who spun stories about you. … And now that I’m getting to know you through your TikTok, I realized that I was wrong.’ And that’s been such a blessing.”

One of them was Colleen Duke. When Duke read on social media that Romero had started a TikTok to explain her side of the story, she was intrigued. When Duke delved into Romero’s videos, she felt ashamed.

“I did really begin to understand the bullying she went through, and I feel really empathetic towards that,” Duke said. “Whether she was misunderstood or not, that was just terrible to see.”

After seeing a video in which Romero asked if anyone in the community had changed their mind about her, Duke decided to reach out and apologize for what Romero had been through.

“That was a sacred spot for me,” she said she told Romero of the creek. “But now that I know your side of things, I believe it’s your land. And I’m really sorry for how we’ve treated you.”

Duke’s message filled Romero with an overwhelming sense of gratitude.

“It takes a big person to keep an open mind, and to give someone like me ... a second chance,” she said.

Eymer said he’s learned the internet can be a double-edged sword. The only way, to fight an online mob, in his opinion, is to respond in kind.

“You do need to use the same tools that the online mob is using against you to drive awareness and gain support,” he said. “I believe that’s the only way to do it. Otherwise, you’re on an island. You’re by yourself.”

Since the creek drama tore Jimmy Dickson’s group apart, things have calmed down on Facebook. He was chosen as an admin because of his “cooler head,” and he and another admin have cleaned things up. The group he manages no longer allows any discussions about the park, and has deleted all of the nasty posts about Romero and the dispute.

“The page is intended to bring neighbors together and no matter how hard the previous admins tried it was accomplishing the opposite,” he said, adding that now on the page, “you’d mostly just find posts about weather, bears, mountain lions, local businesses promoting their services, garage sales, and local events.”

The online discourse has died down, but Romero still has her court fight with the city ahead of her, scheduled to take place on May 23 and 24. She said she’s had to dip into her savings to afford the legal fees. At the end of the day, she said, she just wants to be able to enjoy her land in peace.

“My ideal outcome is for all of this to go away,” she said. “On day one, [for the judge to say] this lawsuit should have never happened. This whole thing is either dismissed or it’s ruled in favor of Ms. Romero. And goodbye.” ●